Kings outplay Abahani to enter Fed Cup final

Bashundhara Kings captain Robson da Silva celebrates after breaking the deadlock against Abahani at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj on May 14, 2024. Photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings thrashed Abahani 3-0 in the second semifinal of the Federation Cup in Gopalganj today, storming into the final of the competition after a two-season gap.

Confirming the Federation Cup final clash against Mohammedan Sporting Club on May 22 in Mymensingh, the country's new powerhouse also fostered their hope to win a treble -- a feat only Sheikh Russel achieved in 2012-13 season since the professional football league era started in 2007.

Bashundhara Kings came into the at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in an upbeat mood, especially after confirming a record fifth title of Bangladesh Premier League, beating Mohammedan SC last Saturday, and outplayed Abahani after brilliantly overcoming the initial pressure of the high-voltage encounter.

Kings took the lead against the run of play in the 21st minute when winger Rakib Hossain ran down the left to square a pass to Robson Da Silva in the box and the Brazilian forward stunned three Abahani defenders and goalkeeper Shahidul Alam Sohel with a sharp placing shot to the bottom corner.

With Abahani seemingly playing unplanned football, Kings doubled the margin in the 71st minute. An attack initiated after the referee stopped the play in Kings' half for unknown reason, Dorielton ran down the left to whip a cross that was drifting to go outside but right-winger Rakib controlled the ball quickly to release a well-judged cross for Dorielton, who rose high to nod it home.

Afterwards, substitute Mohammad Ibrahim tapped in to an open net six minutes into the second-half stoppage time when Abahani goalkeeper Sohel managed to stop a Robson free-kick but it fell to Ibrahim.