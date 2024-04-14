Mariners beat Mohammedan to throw title race wide open

Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club broke league leaders Mohammedan's unbeaten run in the Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League with a 3-2 win in a crucial Super Six match at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Sunday as the league resumeed following the Eid break.

Sohanur Rahman Sabuj struck a hattrick as the defending champions threw the title race wide open, with Mohammedan now leading by a point. The Black and Whites have 32 points from 13 matches while defending champions Mariners have 31 from 13.

Mohammedan are yet to take on Abahani and Usha while Marines will play against Ajax and Police.

Mohammedam took the lead with new signing Jong Jong Hyun converting a penalty corner in the 13th minute before Mariners bounced back strongly to score three successive goals from penalty corners.

Sohanur Rahman Sabuj equalised in the 28th minute while before giving Mariners the lead in the 44th minute. Sabuj then took the match away from Mohammedan with his third goal in the 51st minute.

Rasel Mahmud Jimmy reduced the marin for Mohammedan from open play three minutes later but Mariners held on to the lead to throw the title race wide open