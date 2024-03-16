Sabuj continues scoring spree

Abahani continued their winning run in the Green Delta Premier Division Hockey League with a 3-0 win against Shadharan Bima Corporation Club at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The Sly Blues faced stiff challenge from the insurers as they were kept at bay in the opening quarter before breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute of the match. Pushkor Khisa Mimo opened the scoring from a penalty corner before Ashraful Islam doubled the Sky Blues' lead six minutes later. While both sides missed a few more penalty corners, Ashraful wrapped up Abahani's victory from another set-piece six minutes from time.

The win lifted Abahani to 12 points from four matches, three clear of defending champion Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club, who thrashed Victoria SC 11-2 in the first match of the day.

Defender Sohanur Rahman Sabuj continued his goalscoring spree with seven goals, taking his tally to 17 from four matches. Belal Hossain, Sadaf Salekin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi and Abed Uddin scored the other goals for Mariners, who had nine points from three matches.