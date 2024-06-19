More Sports
Star Sports Report
Wed Jun 19, 2024 07:50 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 07:55 PM

Junior AHF Cup Hockey

Men's team in semifinals, women suffer first defeat

Wed Jun 19, 2024 07:50 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 07:55 PM

Bangladesh men's U-21 team continued their winning streak in Junior AHF Cup to ensure their semifinal berth with a 4-2 win over Thailand but women's U-21 side tasted their first defeat in a 3-0 loss to Chinese Taipei in Singapore today.

The three wins from as many matches means the Men in Red and Green topped Pool A with nine points, which also made sure of their place in Junior Asia Cup.

Bangladesh came into the match with wins over Singapore and Sri Lanka but conceded the lead in the very first minute before Mohammad Abdullah levelled the margin in the 15th minute from a penalty corner.

Bangladesh scored then scored three more goals through Shimul Islam, Aman Sharif and Hosifa Hossain to take a 4-1 lead. Thailand netted another goal in the later part of the game but could not stop Bangladesh from winning their third match.

However, the women's team's winning run came to an end at the hands of favourites Chinese Taipei, who are on the top of seven-team group with nine points from three matches, equal with Bangladesh who have played four matches.

On the back of wins against Thailand, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, the Women in Red and Green competed hard against Chinese Taipei but had to accept the defeat, thanks to a treble from Yi-Chun Huang, who struck in the 23rd, 35th and 45th minutes respectively from open play.

hockeyBangladeshAHF
