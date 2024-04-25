Mohammedan prolong Abahani’s wait

Rony Talukdar and Abu Hider Rony prolonged Abahani Limited's wait to clinch the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) title by propelling Mohammedan Sporting Club to a 33-run win against Prime Bank Cricket Club at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

The match ended on a sour note as the two teams did not shake hands at the end of the game following Prime Bank's dissatisfaction with the manner of Mushfiqur Rahim's dismissal.

The incident happened at the 33.4 over mark of the Prime Bank innings when Mushfiqur's lofted shot against off spinner Nayeem Hasan was brilliantly caught at deep mid-wicket by Hider.

However, replays on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) live feed of the match showed that Hider's leg had touched the boundary ropes which clearly moved after the contact. The Prime Bank dug out contested the decision which saw Mushfiqur wait it out in the middle after being given out.

However, as there are no TV replays or third umpires available in DPL matches, the on-field umpires discussed the decision with the Mohammedan captain and the fielders before Mushfiqur finally had to walk off after scoring 10.

"Firstly, this is not a televised game, the umpires have to depend on the fielders' honesty when they ask the fielders," DPL technical committee member and the match referee for the game Roquibul Hasan told The Daily Star today.

There was also no provision for a case of benefit of the doubt going in the batter's favour. While taking the catch, Hider did not appear to be aware that his foot moved the rope.

"On what basis can you ask for benefit of the doubt? How can we know for sure since it's not a televised match and you can't go to the third-umpire?" Roquibul explained.

Earlier, Rony struck a career-best 141 off 131 deliveries while Mahidul Islam Ankon's 50 and Mehedi Hasan Miraz's brisk cameo, a 29-ball 53, helped Mohammedan to 317 for 6.

Prime Bank's chase started to fall away after Shahadat Hossain Dipu was dismissed for 51 in the 30th over. Following Mushfiqur's dismissal, Prime Bank slipped further before Mahedi Hasan's 64 and Suzamul Islam's 49 closed the gap.

Hider effected a brilliant run-out off his own bowling to dismiss Sunzamul before he yorked Taijul Islam to win the game, which saw Mohammedan move to second position in the standings.

Meanwhile, Abahani romped to a 171-run win against Gazi Group Cricketers at Fatullah as skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a 84-ball 101, his second DPL ton this season.

Anamul Haque Bijoy made a 51-ball 65 before Towhid Hridoy's 40-ball 58 and Mosaddek Hossain's 17-ball 33 helped Abahani to 343 for five.

Despite Abahani resting both Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam, Gazi were bowled out for 172 as left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan picked up four for 44.

Despite the win, Abahani will need to wait a bit more to clinch the title as Mohammedan with 20 points still mathematically have a chance of topping Abahani if they win all their three remaining games including the one against Abahani.

Abahani though need just one win or for Mohammedan to lose their next game to clinch the title with 26 points in the bag.

Meanwhile Shinepukur Cricket Club lost by seven wickets to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi at BKSP ground three and slid to third.