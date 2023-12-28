Football
Sports Reporter
Thu Dec 28, 2023 09:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:10 PM

Football

Salahuddin undergoes successful surgery

Sports Reporter
Thu Dec 28, 2023 09:40 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 10:10 PM

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin underwent a successful coronary artery bypass surgery on Thursday at a city hospital, said a BFF statement.

Salahuddin, who is also the president of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the surgery for postoperative monitoring.

"The medical team is closely monitoring the president's vital signs and overall condition to ensure a smooth and uneventful recovery," the BFF statement read. "We are optimistic about the president's prognosis. The doctors are satisfied with the outcome of the surgery and are confident in a full recovery."

The 70-year-old got admitted to a hospital complaining of chest pain on December 17, a day after he unveiled the nameplates Shadhin Bangla Football Team members at the BFF House.

The former national team footballer remained under observation for a number of complications before finally undergoing a successful surgery.

