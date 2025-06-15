BFF boss outlines 6-month roadmap

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Tabith Awal faced the media yesterday in an extended press conference that lasted over two hours at a convention hall in the capital -- his most elaborate interaction since taking charge last October.

While the agenda officially revolved around the BFF's ongoing activities, development plans and six-month roadmap -- discussed by Tabith alongside 15 others, mostly heads of Standing and Ad-hoc Committees -- the session was soon overshadowed by mounting frustration over national team coach Javier Cabrera.

The Spaniard, already under fire for Bangladesh's subpar form, faced renewed criticism after a 2-1 loss to Singapore in Tuesday's Asian Cup Qualifiers. The pressure escalated when Shakhawat Hossain Shahin, an executive and national teams committee member, publicly demanded Cabrera's removal during the press briefing.

"As a member of the national teams committee, I want the resignation of Cabrera because it has been a demand of the country's 18 crore people," said Shahin, catching many in the room off guard.

Tabith, who also heads the National Teams Committee, chose a more measured tone, terming Shahin's comments an "internal matter". He assured that Cabrera's future would be assessed thoroughly in the coming days.

Questions were also raised about Cabrera's swift return to Spain after the Singapore defeat, which many saw as a lack of accountability. Addressing the issue, Tabith said the "process" of evaluation was ongoing.

"… we also did it after the India match. After analysing our data as well as taking opinions from others, we will sit with the coaching staff and the management team internally, because everyone from the head coach to the physio and doctor is accountable."

The BFF chief also admitted to organisational lapses during the Singapore fixture and promised improvements in future home matches.

Beyond the immediate controversy, Tabith touched on broader issues in local football. Citing the limited allocation for sports in the national budget, he urged the government to increase funding and reduce the high tax on sports equipment.

"We observed approximately Tk 2,000 crore allocation for sports in the national budget, which is a small amount. Out of the budget, Tk 900 crore will be spent on salaries, bonuses, and maintenance," said Tabith.

"We have also seen a 36 percent tax on sports equipment. It is a country where we all want to develop sports, competitiveness and professionalism, but no one is investing in sport or allocating a budget behind it. Rather, we are punishing sport by imposing a large amount of tax on sports gear. I think the finance ministry will consider this."

He also laid out plans for youth development, pledging support for 220 BFF-accredited academies across the country, as well as the revival of district football through U-15 and U-17 tournaments leading up to inter-district competitions.

"We could not start district football yet, but it doesn't mean we are ignoring it," he said.

A former Arambagh KS player and now an industrialist, Tabith further committed to aiding clubs in the top-tier professional league, acknowledging their diverse and unmet needs.

"We will provide financial help to the clubs when we receive money from sponsors, because the federation, in the context of Bangladesh, also has a responsibility to help the clubs."