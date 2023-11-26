Shakib in platinum category of PSL draft

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft, PSL authorities confirmed through a message on their X account (formerly Twitter).

The ninth edition of the franchise league will be held from February 13 to March 3 next year while the possible date for auction is December 14.

A total of 493 foreign players were included in the draft, 28 of whom are Bangladeshis. However, Shakib is the only Bangladeshi cricketer in in the most expensive platinum category, the base price for which is 1.3 lakh US dollars.

Among other Bangladeshi cricketers, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehdi Hasan Miraj and Taskin Ahmed are the diamond category, with a base price of 60 thousand dollars.

Shakib played only one match for Peshawar Zalmi last time as he had to fly to the United States for his wife's illness.

Shakib had played in two previous editions of the PSL – for Zalmi in 2017 and for Karachi Kings the previous year.