Russell storm fires West Indies to 220-6 in 3rd Australia T20

West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot in front of Australia's wicket-keeper Matthew Wade during the third Twenty20 international between Australia and West Indies at Perth Stadium in Perth on February 13, 2024. Photo: AFP

Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford crunched quickfire half-centuries to propel the West Indies to 220-6 in the third and final Twenty20 against Australia in Perth on Tuesday.

The hosts won the first match in Hobart by 11 runs and sealed the series with a 34-run victory at Adelaide on Sunday, with the visitors playing for pride.

They made a horror start after winning the toss and opting to bat, losing three wickets in the opening three overs.

But Russell (71 off 29 balls) and Rutherford (unbeaten 67 off 40) led the fightback with both posting their highest T20 scores in a 139-run partnership.

Spinner Adam Zampa went for 1-65 off four overs -- his most expensive ever in T20s -- with Russell cracking 28 from his final over.

With pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood rested, Xavier Bartlett earned a debut after making a stellar start to his one-day career against the Caribbean side this month.

He carried on where he left off, with Johnson Charles nicking to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in his first over before he bowled Kyle Mayers in his second over.

In between, Nicholas Pooran was removed by Jason Behrendorff, taken at first slip by Glenn Maxwell with the West Indies reeling at 17-3.

But Roston Chase, in the side for the rested Shai Hope, began the rebuild, taking 17 off Bartlett's third over to burst his bubble and help them reach 55-3 off the six-over powerplay.

His luck ran out against Zampa, bowled for 37 as he tried to dispatch another one to the boundary.

Aaron Hardie accounted for skipper Rovman Powell (21) before Rutherford and Russell came to the rescue.