Star Sports Report 
Tue Feb 20, 2024 10:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 10:29 PM

Russell blitz decisive in Comilla's win over Rangpur

Comilla and Rangpur to play in Qualifier-1
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians all-rounder Andre Russell played a decisive role with the bat as he powered his side over the line with a 12-ball 43 against table-toppers Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League in Chattogram on Tuesday. 

Russell took Rangpur pacer Hasan Mahmud for 24 runs in the 17th and finished proceedings with a six off of Mahedi Hasan in the following over as Comilla needed 44 runs in the last five overs to chase down a 151-run target. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Skipper Liton Das played a 42-ball 43-run knock in his bid to play through the innings and Mahidul Islam Ankon managed a 29-ball 39 as Comilla appeared to have gone behind the eight-ball before the onus fell on Russell to bail his side out of trouble. 

Rangpur's left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 20 runs from his four overs.

Earlier, an unbeaten 42-ball 69 Rangpur all-rounder Jimmy Neesham propelled his side to 150 after the Nurul Hasan Sohan-led side got reduced to 39 for the loss of four. Neesham's lone effort saw him smash nine fours and two sixes and made sure Rangpur had enough runs to put up a fight against Comilla's star-studded lineup. 

Comilla pacers Mushfik Hasan and Russell starred with three wickets each, while Mathew Forde scalped two. 

With the win, Comilla ensured a place in the top two, meaning they will take on Rangpur in the first qualifier in Dhaka on Sunday.  

Related topic:
bpl 2024Andre RussellComilla Victorians vs rangpur ridersBPL 10
