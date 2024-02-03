Malik-Miraz end Khulna’s unbeaten run

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik and Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz propelled Fortune Barishal to a five-wicket win over Khulna Tigers, ending their undefeated run in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Malik made 41 off 25 balls while Miraz hit a 15-ball 31 as their unbeaten 55-run partnership off 23 balls took Barishal to their 156-run target with two balls to spare.

Malik and Miraz jointly took 37 runs in 10 balls, where they hit four sixes and a four, to take their side home.

Earlier, Malik had taken a couple of wickets to help restrict Khulna to 155-8.

This was Khulna's first defeat after four consecutive victories in the tournament. They are still sitting pretty at the top of the points-table while Barishal are fifth with three wins and the same number of losses in six outings.