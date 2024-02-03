Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 3, 2024 05:30 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 05:36 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Malik-Miraz end Khulna’s unbeaten run

Star Sports Report
Sat Feb 3, 2024 05:30 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 05:36 PM
Shoaib Malik, Mehedi Hasan Miraz
Fortune Barishal's Shoaib Malik and Mehedi Hasan Miraz celebrate after completing a win over Khulna Tigers. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik and Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz propelled Fortune Barishal to a five-wicket win over Khulna Tigers, ending their undefeated run in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Malik made 41 off 25 balls while Miraz hit a 15-ball 31 as their unbeaten 55-run partnership off 23 balls took Barishal to their 156-run target with two balls to spare.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Malik and Miraz jointly took 37 runs in 10 balls, where they hit four sixes and a four, to take their side home.

Earlier, Malik had taken a couple of wickets to help restrict Khulna to 155-8.

This was Khulna's first defeat after four consecutive victories in the tournament. They are still sitting pretty at the top of the points-table while Barishal are fifth with three wins and the same number of losses in six outings.

Related topic:
cricketBPLFortune BarishalKhulna Tigers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib's Barishal crush Khulna's top four hopes

Steve Smith, Cameron Green

Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing win over West Indies

1d ago

Young Tigers bowl first against Pakistan in must-win game

4h ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal

England bowl out India for 396 after Jaiswal's double ton

6h ago
Shakib Al Hasan

Khaled takes four as Shakib's Rangpur hobble to 134-9

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমার থেকে গুলি, অটোরিকশার কাচ ভাঙল বান্দরবানে

বান্দরবানে সীমান্তের ওপরে মিয়ানমারের রাখাইনে নতুন করে সংঘাত শুরু হয়েছে। সীমান্তের ওপার থেকে গুলি এসে লেগেছে একটি সিএনজিচালিত অটোরিকশায়।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পুলিশ আমার স্বামীর অবস্থান জানার পরও ব্যবস্থা নেয়নি: মিলনের স্ত্রী

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification