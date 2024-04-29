Harry Brook eyes T20 WC return after difficult start to 2024

Star England batter Harry Brook is keen to put a tumultuous start to 2024 behind him and help his side defend their title at this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Brook played a major role in helping England to a second T20 World Cup success when they defeated Pakistan in a thrilling final at the MCG in 2022 and the 25-year-old is looking to make an impact when he returns to international action for his country at this year's edition of the 20-over showcase in the USA and West Indies during June.

Brook last played for England when he featured in his side's five-match T20I series of the West Indies at the end of last year and the right-hander has since sat out a crucial ICC World Test Championship series in India and the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to instead be with family prior to the death of his grandmother last month.

But having put together some good form for Yorkshire over the past few weeks in the second division of England's domestic County Championship, Brook is aiming to make an immediate impact upon his return to the international scene at the T20 World Cup.

"I'm looking forward to it, if selected," Brook told the ECB Reporters Network of the T20 World Cup.

"We join up at the end of next month. I'm looking forward to being back with the lads and hopefully producing the goods for England again."

Brook hit an unbeaten century for Yorkshire from just 69 deliveries against Leicestershire earlier this month and then reached triple figures with another impressive innings in a rain-affected match against Derbyshire over the weekend.

The runs for his County have taken on special meaning for Brook, who dedicated his recent spree of form to his late grandmother Pauline - a long-time supporter of the England star who was seen as a figurehead in his family.

"Both of those hundreds (in County cricket) and all of the runs I've scored so far this year are all dedicated to her," Brook said.

"When I came home from Abu Dhabi (prior to Test series against India), it was a very tough time, and I'm glad I did come home. Obviously, it was a big decision to make. I hadn't played hundreds of games for England, so to just turn down a big Test tour like that (India) was a big decision to make.

"But she comes before all of that. She would have come out there a couple of years ago, so I had to come back and support her as much as I could. I managed to take her out for a coffee and whatnot in that first week I was back.

"I was still training with a mindset of trying to get back out for the last couple of Tests, all being well. It all disintegrated fairly quickly, so that didn't happen. I just tried to support her as best as I could and everyone around us."