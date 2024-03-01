Comilla’s record-extending fifth or Barishal’s first?

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) awaits a spectacle as the tournament's top two sides -- Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal -- meet in the final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

All the top players are available and both sides have winds in their sails, providing them the needed momentum going into the final.

David Miller remains a crucial component for Barishal, vying for their maiden trophy. Miller was set to miss the all-important final due to his wedding, which, according to the franchise's owner, was scheduled for March 3. However, Barishal confirmed Miller's participation in the final yesterday afternoon.

There was good news on Comilla's front too.

Comilla, the most successful side in the tournament with four titles and a perfect record in finals, held a practice session on Thursday and coach Mohammad Salahuddin said that Mustafizur Rahman, who suffered a blow to the head during the Chattogram phase, will be available.

There rarely has been a void of dramatic events surrounding the country's only franchise-based tournament, and the final's eve was no different. Neither Comilla skipper Liton Das nor his counterpart Tamim Iqbal, captain of Barishal, were present at the pre-final BPL trophy photoshoot with captains event, held at Ahsan Manzil Museum in Islampur.

Comilla sent in Jaker Ali Anik while Mehedi Hasan Miraz came in Tamim's stead.

While Tamim clarified in a social media post that it was "not possible" for him to attend the event, having played the second qualifier just the night before, and apologised for the inconvenience, Comilla head coach Salahuddin gave his version of why captains did not show up.

"Tomorrow, we have a final and my captain would have had to commute for two-and-a-half to three hours before he could have arrived here [in Mirpur for practice]. Instead of going there to see the trophy [yesterday], it's more important for him to prepare for lifting the trophy [today]. If it was a proper place which was nearby, I think both captains would have been there," Salahuddin said.

The place and 10:00am time for the photoshoot was announced to the media just a day before and questions could be raised as to how much sense it made to have picked a venue that was at a considerable distance from the team hotels.

Meanwhile, Jaker, who attended the presser as Comilla's representative, said that Comilla's knack for big matches made them optimistic ahead of the final.

"The one thing is that Comilla are used to such big matches, so as a team, we know how to perform in these kinds of matches," he said.

On the other hand, Miraz expressed his desire to lift the trophy for the first time.

"I haven't won the trophy before and I will be a first-time champion [if Barishal win]. I played two finals before [for Rajshahi Kings in 2016 and Khulna Tigers in 2020] and hope to be a champion this time," he said.

****Comilla Victorians are the most successful side in the BPL, winning the title a record four times. They have also won every final they ever played (2015, 2018, 2022, 2023).

***Winning the final today will see Comilla completing a three-peat.

***The Barishal franchise played the final three times (Barisal Burners in 2012, Barisal Bulls in 2015, and Fortune Barishal in 2022) but could never win it.

***Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim, both playing for Barishal this season, are the only two among the five Bangladesh stalwarts -- also including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza -- to have never won the championship. Both Mushfiqur and Riyad played the final twice.

