Cricket
Cricket
BPL Roll of Honour

Comilla on top, Barishal yet to break the duck

Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:03 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:35 PM

The final of the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will take place tonight, where Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal will face off for the title at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Comilla are already the most successful team in the tournament's history with four titles and have a chance to extend their trophy count to five.

Fortune Barishal came close to winning it in 2022, but Comilla edged them in the final by one.

Here is a look at the past BPL winners:

Champion Team Year
Dhaka Gladiators 2012
Dhaka Gladiators 2013
Comilla Victorians 2015
Dhaka Dynamites 2016
Rangpur Riders 2017
Comilla Victorians 2019
Rajshahi Royals 2020
Comilla Victorians 2022
Comilla Victorians 2023

 

cricketBPLFortune BarishalComilla Victorians
push notification