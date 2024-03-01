Comilla on top, Barishal yet to break the duck

The final of the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will take place tonight, where Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal will face off for the title at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Comilla are already the most successful team in the tournament's history with four titles and have a chance to extend their trophy count to five.

Fortune Barishal came close to winning it in 2022, but Comilla edged them in the final by one.

Here is a look at the past BPL winners: