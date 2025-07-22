Litton dedicates series win against Pakistan to Uttara tragedy victims

Bangladesh captain Litton Das dedicated the T20I series victory against Pakistan to the victims of the recent Uttara tragedy, calling it a small tribute to the lives lost in the devastating incident.

"This series win is fully dedicated to the victims and to their families," Litton said during the post-match presentation following an eight-run win in the second T20I in Mirpur on Tuesday.

"We know that we can't fill the void of the lives that were lost, but at least from our side, this series is dedicated to them."

In a game that saw Bangladesh defend a modest total of 133 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, it was Jaker Ali's composed 55 and Shoriful Islam's vital breakthroughs that shaped the outcome.

The thrilling win sealed the three-match series 2-0, following their convincing seven-wicket victory in the opening game on Sunday.

Reflecting on the match, Litton praised the collective effort of the side and highlighted the crucial partnerships that lifted the Tigers from a shaky start.

"My team played really well," he said. "At that moment when we lost the toss and batted, we didn't bat well in the Powerplay and lost a couple of wickets. But the way Mahedi [Hasan] and Jaker batted -- it's amazing to watch."

Litton assessed the pitch conditions smartly, suggesting that anything around 130 was defendable. "When we saw the wicket, it looked like a 130-140 kind of wicket. So, we all knew anything above 130 we could defend."

The skipper credited his bowlers for their tight spells in the middle phase, especially during the first 10 to 12 overs when the ball was hard to score off. "When the ball was new, it was more difficult to bat on this pitch. When the ball was a little bit wet, it came on to the bat more easily. But after 12 overs, we didn't execute our plan well, and a couple of mistakes in the field cost us a bit. That's why the game went deeper than it should have."

Even amid the triumph, Litton acknowledged the somber mood across the country in light of the tragedy in Uttara, where a fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College premises and claimed a number of lives on Monday. "We know the event that happened yesterday was a heartbreaking moment for all Bangladeshis."

The Tigers will look to complete a clean sweep when they meet Pakistan in the final T20I on Thursday.