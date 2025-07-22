Tail-up Tigers chase 2015 repeat

After a commanding performance in the series opener, Bangladesh will be looking to seal the ongoing three-match T20I series when they take on Pakistan in the second game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Coming back from their recent 2-1 T20I series triumph over Sri Lanka, the home side continued their decent run of form in the shortest format and notched up a dominating seven-wicket win over the tourists to go 1-0 up in the series.

It was Bangladesh's first series win in 2025 across all formats and they will now be eyeing to complete their back-to-back series victory over Pakistan.

Bangladeshi bowlers, especially their pace trio -- Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib -- set up the victory as they leaked only 48 runs in 11.3 overs and claimed six wickets to break the backbone of the visitors' batting line-up, dismissing them to their lowest total against Bangladesh in the format.

On a challenging surface in Mirpur, the total could have been tricky but Parvez Hossain Emon struck an unbeaten 39-ball 56 and shared a 73-run stand for the third wicket with Tawhid Hridoy (36) to drive the hosts home with ease, with 27 balls to spare.

Bangladesh will be hopeful of a similar performance from their players, especially their bowlers, in the second game as well, in order to check opposition batters from scoring big runs. Otherwise, they might face trouble on such a surface, which has already received a lot of criticism from the Pakistan camp.

The win in today's game, however, will enable the Tigers to win their first T20I series over Pakistan after 10 years, while it will also help them register their first victory in a T20I series involving multiple matches.

Earlier, in April 2015, Bangladesh won their only T20I series over Pakistan in Mirpur, but the series featured only one game. Since then, they have lost three consecutive T20I series to Pakistan (all three-match series), with the latest defeat coming in May-June this year in Lahore.

Meanwhile, for Pakistan, the challenge will be to keep the series alive by winning the second game, and it might lead to a few changes in their playing eleven.

Although the visitors bat deep, the majority of their batters wanted to go from the very beginning of their innings -- a rare stance, especially in conditions like Mirpur -- and they might have worked on the issue before taking the field against Bangladesh again.

Ahead of today's game, both teams opted to have a rest day yesterday.

A minute's silence will be observed and both teams as well as match officials will wear black arm bands to pay respects to those killed and injured in a tragic plane crash that took place at the Milestone School and College premises in Uttara yesterday.