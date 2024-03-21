Late onslaught sees Australia post a challenging total against Tigresses

A second ODI fifty from Annabel Sutherland and a career-best score from Alana King saw Australia finish on a high against hosts Bangladesh in the first of the three Women's One-Day Internationals at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Bangladesh bowlers started proceedings brilliantly, keeping a tight leash on the Aussies. However, the visitors bounced back with some crucial stands and some lusty blows toward the latter part of the innings, posting a challenging total of 213 for seven in 50 overs.

Coming down at number seven, Annabel scored an unbeaten 58 off 76 deliveries, laced with five boundaries, while Alana smashed two boundaries and five maximums to score a career-best 46 off just 31 deliveries.

Alana smoked legspinner Fahima Khatun for four maximums and a boundary as Australia managed 29 runs off the final over of the game, helping them take the total past the 200-run mark.

Alana and Annabel starred in an innings-defining 67-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket.

However, earlier, Bangladesh bowlers started brilliantly as off-spinner Sultana Khatun had Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield dismissed for a golden duck in the second over with her very first delivery of the game.

Bangladesh kept a tight leash on the Aussie batters as they took wickets at regular intervals, reducing them to five for 78 at one stage of the game.

However, the visitors showed their experience and dug deep with four 30-plus partnerships at the latter stage of the game.

