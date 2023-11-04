Pakistan win by five wickets after bundling Tigresses out for 81

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana returns to the pavilion after scoring only 13 runs. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Pakistan women's cricket team raced to a five-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series after bundling out Bangladesh for 81 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Pakistan took 24.5 overs to reach the victory target, with skipper Nida Dar remaining not out on 35 runs. Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the format, Nahida Akter, took three wickets.

Earlier, having chosen to bat on the notorious Mirpur surface, Bangladesh were skittled for their fifth-lowest total in one-day cricket on the notorious Mirpur wicket. Bangladesh's innings lasted 31.5 overs.

All the 10 wickets were taken by spinners of the Pakistan side, with left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal taking four and off-break bowlers Nida Dar and Umm-e-Hani accounting for three wickets each.

Fahima Khatun scored the innings-highest 18 for Bangladesh, who had previously won six matches and lost the same number of matches against their Pakistani counterparts.

The Tigresses had come into the series on the back of a 2-1 series win in T20Is against this Pakistan team, all the three matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.