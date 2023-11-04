Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 11:45 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 01:53 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Pakistan win by five wickets after bundling Tigresses out for 81

Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 11:45 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 01:53 PM
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana returns to the pavilion after scoring only 13 runs. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Pakistan women's cricket team raced to a five-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series after bundling out Bangladesh for 81 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Pakistan took 24.5 overs to reach the victory target, with skipper Nida Dar remaining not out on 35 runs. Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the format, Nahida Akter, took three wickets. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, having chosen to bat on the notorious Mirpur surface, Bangladesh were skittled for their fifth-lowest total in one-day cricket on the notorious Mirpur wicket. Bangladesh's innings lasted 31.5 overs. 

All the 10 wickets were taken by spinners of the Pakistan side, with left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal taking four and off-break bowlers Nida Dar and Umm-e-Hani accounting for three wickets each.

Fahima Khatun scored the innings-highest 18 for Bangladesh, who had previously won six matches and lost the same number of matches against their Pakistani counterparts.

The Tigresses had come into the series on the back of a 2-1 series win in T20Is against this Pakistan team, all the three matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Women's Cricket teamTigressesPakistanSher-e-Bangla National StadiumMirpur
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pakistan 'put arms around' Mir after catch blunder, says Morkel

1w ago

Miraz turns the screws on England at Mirpur turner

Nigar ‘proud’ of team after ‘deserved’ victory

1w ago

Mominul ends century drought as Tigers set Afghans 662-run target

'Bangladesh have the momentum'

|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

হামাসের ভূগর্ভস্থ সুড়ঙ্গ শহর ইসরায়েলের স্থল হামলার সবচেয়ে বড় বাধা

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র মনে করছে, ইসরায়েলি বাহিনী স্থল হামলায় নজিরবিহীন প্রতিরোধের মুখে পড়বে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘শ্রমিক আন্দোলন পুঁজি করে নাশকতা করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা নেবে র‌্যাব’

২৪ মিনিট আগে