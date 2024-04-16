Bangladesh announce squad for India T20Is 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the women's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India starting on April 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The only uncapped member in the side is 15-year-old right-arm pacer Habiba Islam Pinky.

The rest of the T20Is will be played on April 30, May 2, 6, and 9 respectively. All five matches will take place in Sylhet.

Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter (VC), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky