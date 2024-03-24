Tigresses bowled out for 97

Australia veteran Elysse Perry in action against Bangladesh during the second match in Mirpur on Sunday. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh women's cricket team were bowled out for 97 runs in the second match of the three-match ODI series against Australia in Mirpur today.

Having opted to bat first, the Nigar Sultana-led side could not show any resistance with the bat against some disciplined Aussie bowling at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The hosts, who lost the first match by 118 runs, lasted 44.1 overs, with only Nahida Akter (22), Fahima Khatun (11) and Ritu Moni (10) reaching double figures.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux was the standout bowler for Australia, taking three wickets for 10 runs in 10 overs.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 95 runs in the first match, chasing 214 for victory.