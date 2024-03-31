Nigar's 63* in vain as Australia romp to 10-wicket win

Openers Alyssa Healy (65*) and Beth Mooney (55*) stitched an unbroken 127-run partnership as Australia romped to a 10-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first match of the three-match T20I series in Mirpur on Sunday.

Healy hit one six and nine fours in her 42-ball innings while Mooney stroked nine fours in 36-ball knock as the visitors chased down the target in 13 overs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty tried seven bowlers but without any success.

It was Joty, however, who had given Bangladesh hope with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 64 deliveries to help post 126 for four in 20 overs -- the highest for the Tigresses against the six-time world champions. Fahima Khatun scored 27 while Murshidha Khatun added 20.

Bangladesh earlier lost all three ODIs against the Healy-led side.