ICC releases ‘Out of This World’ anthem for T20 World Cup

With 30 days to go for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024, ICC has released the official anthem for the tournament.

Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes collaborated on the anthem 'Out of this World'.

Produced by Michael "Tano" Montano, the anthem was launched alongside its music video, featuring appearances by some of the biggest names in sports, including eight-time Olympic gold-medalist Usain Bolt, West Indies cricket icons Chris Gayle, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Stafanie Taylor, and USA bowler Ali Khan among other Caribbean personalities.

The track and music video is available on digital streaming music platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, JioSaavn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and others.

Fans can also get into the spirit of the tournament by creating their own dance interpretations of the "knock it out of this world" dance hookstep featured in the video.

"I have always believed that music, like cricket, has the power to bring people together in unity and celebration," Grammy Award winner Sean said.

"This song is all about positive energy and Caribbean pride and I can't wait for the carnival of cricket to get started and hear everyone singing along to the anthem, bringing the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA."

Soca superstar Kes said, "Cricket has always been a major part of Caribbean culture, so I'm honoured to write and record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. Respect goes out to the entire crew whose creative input inspired this anthem.

"The track embodies the vibrant culture and energy of cricket and is a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity."