World Cup squad unveiled with reserved expectations

Bangladesh are stepping on to another T20 World Cup, on the back of a disastrous outing in the 2022 edition in Australia. The make-up of the team will possibly not stir a storm in a teacup, but the expectations from the side was nevertheless questioned in context of the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe where the Tigers may not have been tested to World Cup standards.

Bangladesh won two games in the last World Cup, which also portrays what expectations the team reserves for themselves heading into a major tournament.

Perhaps to keep emotions in check, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto had previously urged all to "not keep the expectations high".

Chairman of selection panel Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu was realistic about the team's chances on the day of the squad announcement.

"Definitely we have expectations from the team and want them to cross the first round and make it to the second round. If we can reach the second round, there will obviously be an effort to go past that round," Lipu told reporters at the press conference yesterday.

"In T20 cricket, our team have not yet reached a level where you can assume that we would make the semifinals. Anything can happen so I feel that what he [Shanto] wanted to say was regarding taking things step by step and competing. He said those things keeping the reality in mind," he added.

The chief selector also acknowledged the fact that there was a difference in quality between Bangladesh and a team such as South Africa, who the Tigers will face in their second World Cup fixture.

"Not saying we can't beat South Africa but the kind of cricket they are playing as a team and also in their domestic setup, there is a difference when you compare them to us. To reduce that gap, they will have to play below their level or we have to play above ours if you consider reality," Lipu said.

Keeping expectations in balance was pragmatic given the recent-form concerns of top-order batters, Liton Das' in particular.

"The lack of form is pretty big and we have to try really hard to improve. We expect that quality is permanent and form is temporary and hope that it remains true in our case too," Lipu said.

He added on Liton, "We have kept faith in Liton despite the form concerns and the coaching staff are working on him, especially on regarding shot selection."

While they kept faith in Liton, the chief selector also highlighted that combinations were also important, not just form consideration, in the makeup of the side. It was also why Liton got the nod, whereas Anamul Haque Bijoy was in contention for his wicket-keeping traits alongside being an opener.

"We needed three openers, in the middle-order we needed at least five solid batters, and there was a provision for a wicket-keeper among them. We thought of four seamers and after that we discussed a lot regarding why we needed a fourth spinner. In that dialogue it came forward what opponents we were facing and in what condition.

"If we qualify to the second round, we will have to play two more matches at the same venue and in that light, we are hoping that spinners would be the priority," he added on the makeup of the side.