New Zealand crush Zimbabwe to sweep the Test series

New Zealand sealed a 2-0 series win with an innings and 359 runs victory over Zimbabwe in the second Test today.

A day after Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Henry Nicholls smashed tons to secure a massive 476-run lead in Bulawayo, the bowlers finished off the task by running through the Zimbabwe batting on the third day of the game.

This was New Zealand's biggest win by the margin of an innings and the third-best overall.

New Zealand bowlers were led by debutant Zakary Foulkes who finished with 5/37 in the second innings. Matt Henry, who had a five-for in the first innings, finished with 16 wickets in the series at an average of merely 9.12.

With this emphatic victory, the Kiwis under stand-in captain Mitchell Santner, secured a 2-0 series win. They had already won the first game by nine wickets.

Prior to the Test series, New Zealand had participated in a T20I triangular contest, which had also featured South Africa. The Black Caps went undefeated through the limited overs affair, winning the final against the Proteas by three runs.