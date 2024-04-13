Sean Paul and Kes team up for official anthem of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC on Friday announced the official anthem news with 50 days out from the first ball at the tournament on 1 June, held in the West Indies and the USA.

Set for launch in the coming weeks, the track is produced by Michael "Tano" Montano and will be accompanied by the song's film clip, featuring several well-known superstars.

Only 50 days until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in the USA and West Indies. Marking the special occasion with a sneak peek of the official tournament anthem featuring well-known superstars.

A leading figure in the music industry for over two decades, the widely-acclaimed Sean Paul says he hopes to capture the essence of Caribbean music with a touch of international flair.

"Cricket has always been a major part of our culture, so I'm honoured to record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup."

"I'm a big fan of Kes and the track will feature a nice touch of the Caribbean, with some dance, to an international vibe and of course Soca - it will be a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity."

Kees Dieffenthaller, known to the world as Kes and the lead singer of Trinidad and Tobago-based Kes the Band, intends to bring a unique vibe to the tournament via the anthem.

"Our mission has always been about bringing worlds together, so blending cricket, (dear to us in the Caribbean), with music is a powerful combination. Shoutout to Sean Paul, Tano, and the whole team for creating this musical vibe.

"Can't wait for everyone to sing along to this worldwide anthem and bring the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA."

ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications Claire Furlong looks forward to the work of the artists in a song that will appeal to cricket fans the world over.

"We are delighted to have two globally recognised artists who are at the top of their genres in Sean Paul and Kes produce our tournament anthem, which will set the tone for the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever.

"Fans can expect a song that will reflect the Caribbean identity, while retaining universal appeal for global cricket fans, themed around the event's marketing campaign 'Out of this World'".

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour 2024 will continue in the lead-up to the tournament, moving to Barbados, the venue of the tournament final on 29 June, after previous visits to parts of the USA and South America.

Party-stand tickets for Caribbean fixtures will go on sale from 10am AST on Monday 15 April at tickets.t20worldcup.com