Champions India stuck in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl

The ICC T20 World Cup winners India are yet to return home as they are still struck in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl.

Hurricane Beryl (Category 4) is expected to pass by the island of Barbados on Sunday night local time with the centre of the storm approximately 80 miles off the south coast.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Beryl is anticipated to hit the Windward Islands with winds exceeding 130 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Grenada, and Tobago island.

Because of the hurricane, the Indian team couldn't board their chartered flight to home as the airport has been closed down since Sunday evening.

"Like you, we are also stuck here. After the travel plans are clear, we will think about the felicitation," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters in Barbados.

On Sunday, India became two-time winners of the ICC T20 World Cup, winning a world title in cricket after 13 years.