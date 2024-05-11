ICC T20 WC: Shakib, Rohit set to make it nine out of nine

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and India captain Rohit Sharma are set to make their ninth appearance in the ICC T20 World Cup next month in the USA and the West Indies, becoming the only cricketers to take part in every edition of the tournament.

India have already named their World Cup squad with Rohit as their skipper. The Tigers, however, are yet to announce their 15-member squad but Shakib is expected to walk into the side if he remains fit.

After Shakib and Rohit, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah have taken part in the most number of T20 World Cups, as quartet appeared in the first seven editions of the tournament.

Shakib and Rohit had appeared in the maiden edition in South Africa way back in 2007.

Player T20 World Cup appearances

Rohit Sharma (IND) 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022