Cricket
ICC
Sun Mar 24, 2024 08:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 08:31 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

ICC pays tribute to former PCB chief Shaharyar Khan

ICC
Sun Mar 24, 2024 08:26 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 08:31 PM
PHOTO: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed its sorrow at the passing of former Pakistan cricket chief Shaharyar Khan at the age of 89.

Shaharyar was a career diplomat who served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2014 to 2017, also representing the PCB on the ICC Board.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "This is sad news for the cricket world. Shaharyar was a very prominent and important figure who contributed hugely to the development of the game over many years.

"His experience as a diplomat helped him lead cricket administration very skillfully in Pakistan and he was also a respected member of the ICC Board. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends as well as to our colleagues at the PCB."

Related topic:
PCBShaharyar KhanICC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

PCB chief gives up hope on India-Pakistan series in December

Cape Town pitch gets away with 'unsatisfactory' rating by ICC

‘Scope created’ as women’s cricket enters new era

14h ago

‘Cricket in Bangladesh shouldn’t be Dhaka-centric’

3w ago

PCB restores Rauf's central contract

56m ago
গড় আয়ু
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশে মানুষের গড় আয়ু কমে ৭২.৩ বছর: বিবিএস জরিপ

বিবিএসের 'বাংলাদেশ স্যাম্পল ভাইটাল স্ট্যাটিসটিকস-২০২৩' শীর্ষক প্রতিবেদনে এ তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘চাইয়া চাইয়া সব পুড়তে দেখছি, কিচ্ছু করতে পারি নাই’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification