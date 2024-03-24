‘Scope created’ as women’s cricket enters new era

Bangladesh women's cricket received another boost as the International Cricket Council (ICC) added five women umpires from the country to its official roster for the first time.

Supriya Rani joined the ICC panel as a match referee, while Shathira Jakir Jessy, Rokeya Sultana Chowdhury, Doly Rani Sarkar, and Champa Chakma were selected for the ICC development panel.

"It's a big achievement for our cricket, and especially for women's cricket. Their hard work over the last two years grabbed the ICC's attention, which is why they were given the opportunity," chairman of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) umpires' committee, Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, made the announcement yesterday while speaking with reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

"The most notable achievement is Supriya Rani's inclusion on the panel as a match referee with [Niyamur Rashid] Rahul and [Akhter Ahmed] Shiper bhai. Now, our women cricketers will now be inspired to pursue a career as umpires, in addition to playing the game," he said.

Supriya told The Daily Star yesterday, "It's extraordinary and it hasn't sunk in yet. Thanks to BCB and its umpiring committee, who have given us so many opportunities in the past two years. They have accommodated us in all sorts of matches; both in men's and women's matches. They believed that we were worthy and liked our work, which is why we got the opportunities."

Supriya got her license to officiate games in 2011 but had to wait for more than a decade to ply her trade as an umpire after the opportunities were created within the country's cricketing sphere. Having captained Dhaka University for several years, Supriya elevated herself in the game by playing divisional cricket and had eventually signed for Abahani, where she played for three years.

"I passed as an umpire in 2011 but there were no opportunities back then. I started to work as an umpire in 2022. I was an umpire in that season, and also did it this season in third-division cricket. I started being a match referee this year in second-division cricket," she added.

Despite recent progress, the women's game in the country still lacks structure. Women cricketers face various challenges in continuing to play the sport, and uncertainty looms large while pursuing a career in cricket, forcing many to leave the game. However, in recent years, match-officiating has opened up new opportunities for them.

"There are a lot of opportunities. Women are not given the respect they deserve, they have to earn it. I believe that scope has been created here for women to be respected. We are enjoying our work very much.

"Our dreams are very big but we have just started. There are a lot of chances but we have to make ourselves worthy. The main thing is how much we can improve ourselves," Supriya added.

Former national player Jessy has big dreams in this avenue.

"It is very exciting for me. It feels like a dream come true. I want to become the world's number one umpire. Perhaps at this moment, we can't better Australia or England through playing but I want to bring pride to my country by enhancing my skills as an umpire," Jesy told The Daily Star.