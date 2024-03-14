India star Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a near-fatal car crash in December 2022 that put him on the sidelines for 14 months, is close to making a comeback after a gap of more than a year.

Pant had to undergo extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after undergoing surgery on the three ligaments in his right knee, along with addressing various other injuries.

However, there's finally light at the end of the tunnel for Pant, who was medically cleared to return by the NCA on Tuesday, 12 March.

BCCI said in their statement that Pant will return to playing competitive cricket in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a wicket-keeper batter.

"I'm excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I'm going to make my debut again," Pant said in the media release issued by the Delhi Capitals.

"To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continue to give me immense strength."

Pant is currently a part of the pre-season training camp in Visakhapatnam, where they will play their first two games.

On the recent episode of the ICC Review, Ricky Ponting, the coach of Delhi Capitals, revealed that Pant's preparation for the upcoming season has been on track and he has been a part of a few practice games in the lead-up.

"He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us," Ponting said on the ICC Review.

"I know he's worked incredibly hard on his body and his fitness to get back to the level that he's at now. He's kept in one of those games, he's fielded in these games and the batting hasn't seemingly been an issue for him so far."

Pant's return to competitive cricket also bodes well for India, who could be looking to have him back for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 in June.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had revealed that Pant would be in contention for a T20 World Cup spot if he can play the role of wicketkeeper-batter and a good IPL season with the bat and gloves would strengthen his case for inclusion in the squad.