Cricket
ICC
Wed Jan 24, 2024 08:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 08:16 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Suryakumar named best T20I cricketer again

ICC
Wed Jan 24, 2024 08:10 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 08:16 PM
PHOTO: AFP

India's explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav has won his second successive ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award, with West Indies' dynamic all-round captain Hayley Matthews claiming the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year as the first set of individual winners of the ICC Awards 2023 were announced on Wednesday.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year), Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield (ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year), Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede (ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year) and Kenya captain Queentor Abel (ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year) were the others celebrated on the first of two days dedicated to individual winners in the ICC Awards.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Seven more awardees will be announced on Thursday based on their international performances and overall achievements during the last calendar year.

All 13 award winners were crowned following a voting period which combined votes from the ICC Voting Academy and global fans, who flocked to icc-cricket.com to select their favourite performers from a blockbuster year of international cricket.

Related topic:
Suryakumar YadavHayley MatthewsT20I Cricketer of the YearICCRachin Ravindra
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

New Zealand make 322-7 against Netherlands in World Cup

Heavyweights collide as India face England in second semi-final

ICC rejects Khawaja’s appeal: report

2w ago

Full fixtures and key info of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

1w ago

'We are not robots', says Buttler after England's tough loss

|রাজনীতি

‘পুলিশ পেছনে লেগেছে, বাথরুমের ছাদ-খালের পাড় এখন আমাদের থাকার জায়গা’

আগাম জামিন পেতে হাইকোর্টে বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের ভিড় 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হজ নিবন্ধনের সময়সীমা তৃতীয় দফায় ১ ফেব্রুয়ারি পর্যন্ত বাড়ল

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification