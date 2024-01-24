Suryakumar named best T20I cricketer again

India's explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav has won his second successive ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award, with West Indies' dynamic all-round captain Hayley Matthews claiming the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year as the first set of individual winners of the ICC Awards 2023 were announced on Wednesday.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year), Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield (ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year), Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede (ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year) and Kenya captain Queentor Abel (ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year) were the others celebrated on the first of two days dedicated to individual winners in the ICC Awards.

Seven more awardees will be announced on Thursday based on their international performances and overall achievements during the last calendar year.

All 13 award winners were crowned following a voting period which combined votes from the ICC Voting Academy and global fans, who flocked to icc-cricket.com to select their favourite performers from a blockbuster year of international cricket.