Born in New Zealand, roots in Bengaluru: Ravindra celebrates special ton

Reuters, Bengaluru
Fri Oct 18, 2024 08:43 PM
PHOTO: AFP

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra pumped his fists and flashed a big smile to acknowledge the loud applause that followed his century in the first test against India on Friday, as adoring Bengaluru fans celebrated like he was one of their own.

The 24-year-old had every reason to soak up the adulation after almost single-handedly defying India with a wide array of strokes in his knock of 134, helping New Zealand post 402 for a lead of 356 after they skittled the hosts for 46 on Thursday.

When his milestone came, it was a rare display of emotion from the usually reserved Ravindra, whose 137-run partnership with Tim Southee threatened to take the game away from India before the hosts reached 231-3 at stumps.

"Very uncharacteristic," Ravindra told reporters about his effervescent celebration after sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin for a boundary to get to his ton.

"I don't know, the fist pump doesn't happen often with me but I guess scoring an overseas 100 in India is always nice but also in the context of it, we had lost a few wickets and we built a pretty cool partnership.

"To me that's special, more than just the milestone but being able to do it with teammates ... when the game is in the balance meant a lot and it felt really good to share with my mate Timmy."

Born in Wellington to parents hailing from Bengaluru, the mop-haired left-hander emerged as a big crowd favourite in India when he played for the Black Caps in last year's 50-overs World Cup and for Chennai in this season's Indian Premier League.

Ravindra said it was especially rewarding to get his hundred with his dad watching from the stands.

"It's massive. A lot of my family were watching the match, probably at the stadium and at home on TV," Ravindra said.

"I know they're very proud and it makes me happy that they were able to watch a relative play in their hometown. It's just very cool. I know dad and mum will be very proud.

"I'm 100% Kiwi but it's nice to have that Indian heritage here in Bengaluru."

Ravindra, who made 108 against Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at last year's World Cup, said his familiarity with the conditions had helped him handle the pressure.

"It definitely settled the nerves," Ravindra added.

"You're always going to be nervous when you come out to bat, especially in a test in India against India. But having success here in the past definitely helped me a lot."

