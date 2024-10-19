New Zealand hit back after Sarfaraz, Pant heroics in rain-hit India Test

Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant closed a daunting deficit and moved India into an 82-run lead against New Zealand on a rain-curtailed day four of the first Test on Saturday.

India were 438-6 at tea after 99 minutes and 24 overs of play were lost to showers in Bengaluru.

Ravindra Jadeja was batting on four after New Zealand's fast bowlers hit back, with William O'Rourke getting KL Rahul caught behind for 12 on the stroke of tea.

Sarfaraz, who made 150, and left-hander Pant, bowled on 99, put on 177 runs for the fourth wicket after India resumed the day on 231-3.

Sarfaraz, a middle-order batter who hit his first ton from four Test appearances, fell soon after reaching 150 when he was caught at covers off Tim Southee.

O'Rourke denied Pant his century with a delivery from around the wicket that took the edge of the bat and rattled the stumps.

Pant came in to bat after resting on day three with a knee injury.

It was the same knee he hurt in a serious car crash in December 2022 that forced him out of action for more than a year.

Sarfaraz punched a boundary off the back foot through cover off Southee to raise his ton as he roared and ran, earning a hug from Pant and a standing ovation from fans and teammates.

India were bowled out for 46 in the first innings, their lowest total at home.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra put the tourists ahead with 134, steering them to 402 all out.

The opening day's play was washed out due to rain.