Kohli ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli was crowned the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his exceptional year in the 50-over format.

The Indian batter, who was player of the tournament at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, had a superb year with the bat, culminating in a record tally of runs at the home World Cup, where his contributions played a major part in India's run to the final.

Virat Kohli in 2023 in ODIs

1377 runs, 1 wicket and 12 catches in 27 matches

The year that was

Virat Kohli built on his comeback in 2022 with a spectacular 2023, where he found peak form in ODIs, and capped it off with a Player of the Tournament performance at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

India's No.3 smashed at least a half-century in nine of his 11 innings at the World Cup, finishing with a mind-blowing 765 runs, the most ever scored by an individual batter at a men's Cricket World Cup, going past the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar in 2003.

Kohli finished the tournament with an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, with three centuries including one in the semi-final against New Zealand.

He completed a record tally of 50 ODI hundreds with his knock in the semi-final, making him the leading century-hitter in the format's history.

While he ended the tournament with another half-century in the final, it didn't lead India to a victory and the stunned silence that followed his dismissal in Ahmedabad in the final was a testimony to how big Kohli was to India's chances at the title win.

He finished the year with 1377 runs at an average of 72.47, recording six centuries and eight half-centuries in 24 innings.

Memorable Performance

Kohli reserved his best at the World Cup for the semi-final knockout clash against New Zealand. Walking in at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket, Kohli hit his stride immediately, remaining unmoved until after he completed a record 50th century in the format.

"It's stuff of dreams, Anushka was sitting right there, Sachin paaji was there in the stands," Kohli said later while being interviewed during the innings break.

If the setting made the knock "picture perfect" for Kohli, the occasion made it all the more important for India. Having endured heartbreak at the hands of the Kiwis four years back in England, Kohli's record ton and huge stand with Shreyas Iyer paved the way for a monumental total of 397.