Cricket
AFP, New Delhi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 01:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 01:20 PM

Cricket
Cricket

ICC names top India broadcaster official as CEO

Mon Jul 7, 2025 01:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 01:20 PM
AFP, New Delhi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 01:10 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 01:20 PM

The International Cricket Council on Monday named Sanjog Gupta as its new chief executive officer, a senior official at India's key broadcaster of the game.

Gupta, the ICC's seventh CEO, succeeds Geoff Allardice, who resigned from the post in January after four years in office.

Gupta was broadcaster JioStar's chief executive for sports and live experiences.

ICC chairman Jay Shah said Gupta "brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialisation, which will be invaluable for the ICC".

The role attracted more than 2,500 applications from candidates across 25 countries, the ICC said.

"These are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature, commercial avenues widen and opportunities such as the women's game scale in popularity," Gupta said in a statement.

"Cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology deployment/adoption could act as force-multipliers for the cricket movement around the world."

