Star Sports Desk
Tue Feb 27, 2024 03:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 04:36 PM

Namibia's Loftie-Eaton hits fastest-ever century in T20Is

Star Sports Desk
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton. Photo: ICC

Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton hit a hundred off just 33 balls against Nepal, the quickest ever in the history of men's Twenty20 Internationals.

Loftie-Eaton broke the record of Nepal's Kushal Malla, who hit a hundred off 34 balls versus Mongolia in 2023. The Nepalese batter had overtaken the record from David Miller, who hit a 35-ball century against Bangladesh in 2017.

Overall, the fastest century in international cricket came off 31 balls, which South Africa's AB de Villiers had hit against the West Indies in an ODI back in 2015.

Loftie-Eaton achieved this landmark in the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts.

Arriving when his side was precariously placed at 62-3 in the 11th over, Loftie-Eaton unleashed a flurry of attacking strokes that helped Namibia race past 200.

Smashing 11 fours and eight sixes, the batter scored 101 off just 36 deliveries, reaching the hundred milestone on the 33rd delivery with a four.

 

push notification