Hasaranga joins elite T20I list with massive career milestone

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on February 19, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Sri Lankan spin sensation Wanindu Hasaranga became just the second Sri Lankan to take 100 T20I wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga breached the 100-wicket barrier in T20Is, becoming the eleventh player overall and second Sri Lankan bowler after Lasith Malinga to the milestone.

The leg-spinner, who is currently the captain of the T20I side, achieved the feat during the second T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla.

Relive Wanindu Hasaranga's dismissals as the Sri Lanka star became the leading wicket-taker at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Hasaranga has more wickets than any other bowler in men's T20Is since his debut in 2019.

Malinga is the only other Sri Lankan bowler to take more than 100 T20I wickets. While Malinga achieved the milestone in his 76th T20I, Hasaranga did so in his 63rd.

This makes him the second-fastest to 100 T20I wickets after Rashid Khan, who achieved the same in 53 matches in 2021.

Hasaranga, who finished with figures of 2/19 in his four overs in Dambulla on Monday, now has 101 wickets in 63 T20Is at an average of 15.36 and an economy rate of 6.78.

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Fastest to 100 T20I wickets

Player Matches taken

Rashid Khan 53

Wanindu Hasaranga 63

Mark Adair 72

Lasith Malinga 76

Ish Sodhi 78