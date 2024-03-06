Shanto and Co in nets to save series

Bangladesh national team had a rest day yesterday following their three-run defeat in the first T20I on Monday.

Five cricketers had undergone gym sessions yesterday since there were no training activities while Anamul Haque Bijoy had an individual batting session at the stadium.

Today two-and-a-half hours ahead of the game, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy and Bijoy showed up for a batting session along with spinner Taijul Islam.

David Hemp was overseeing the session as the Bangladesh top-order hope for a better outing today in order to level the series. The batters batted against throwdowns, perhaps with an eye on getting into gear ahead of the game.

Bangladesh need to win the second match in order to take the three-match series into a decider.