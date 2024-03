Fizz in as CSK gear up for IPL opener 

Bangladesh pacer Mutafizur Rahman was included in Chennai Super Kings' eleven for their opening Indian Premier League fixture against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday.

The Fizz along with Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Maheesh Theekshana made up the foreign quartet of CSK's lineup.

Chennai Super Kings: RD Gaikwad*, R Ravindra, AM Rahane, DJ Mitchell, RA Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni†, DL Chahar, M Theekshana, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact: Thakur, Dube, Rasheed, Sindhu, Moeen

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: F du Plessis*, V Kohli, RM Patidar, GJ Maxwell, C Green, KD Karthik†, Anuj Rawat, KV Sharma, AS Joseph, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Impact: Dayal, Akash, Prabhudessai, Swapnil, Vyshak