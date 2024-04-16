‘First, he has to want to return': Shanto on talks with Tamim

Bangladesh's former ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's future in interatinoal cricket has been unclear ever since he opted out of the World Cup in India last year. Yesterday, current Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto had a discussion with Tamim after a DPL match which gave rise to speculations and today Shanto clarified to the media what the discussion was about.

Shanto was asked if Tamim could be drafted into the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Fitness had been a key issue for Tamim recently and Shanto said that fitness was discussed while also suggesting that for the team's need, he is prepared to call on anyone.

"I am not thinking in that regards [Zimbabwe T20s]. Bangladesh team is nicely settled. What I believe is that for quite a few days Tamim bhai has been playing domestic cricket and there have been fitness issues which he discussed with me. So not thinking in that line. But if the team needs someone, I am prepared to call on anyone at any moment," Shanto told reporters after being unveiled as the chief brand officer of X Ceramics in an event in Dhaka today.

What could be surmised from Shanto's media comments are that Tamim's return is an ongoing process with a few things still needing to be sorted.

"Firstly, we hadn't seen or talked to each other in a while so that's how it began and we just chatted for a while,' Shanto said about his discussion with Tamim in the Abahani dressing room.

"We talked about cricket a little and what state he is in or what I have been thinking of as captain. It is difficult to say clearly [on his return] since he has asked for some time to think. The DPL is going on so let it end and I have to do some thinking as well. But we just chatted normally about what state he is in and what he is thinking," Shanto added.

Shanto informed that they did not talk about any particular format as before going into such details, Tamim first must express a desire to return.

"Obviously what I would want is that if he is fit, despite retiring from T20s, we would be happy if he returns to any of the formats. So that's a wish. But first of all, he has to want it and then the rest of the process comes. But as a captain I discussed my wants and needs with him," Shanto concluded.

Media reports had previously suggested that Tamim was reluctant to play under coach Chandika Hathurusingha but a BCB source yesterday claimed to The Daily Star that the Sri Lankan's name did not come up in the meeting between the two players.

The one-on-one meeting between Shanto and Tamim was the first time a member of the national team directly held talks with Tamim on his return to the national side.

The opener was set to discuss with board president Nazmul Hassan Papon on the matter while cricket operations department has already informed the media that they have held talks with Tamim.