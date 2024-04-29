Difficult to play like this: Sujon after losing 12 players

Abahani head coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon lamented the departure of 10 first-team players from his side ahead of a Dhaka Premier League Super League contest against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BSKP Ground-4 on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 15-member squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe yesterday and consequently, defending champions Abahani, who have had the luxury of a star-studded lineup, courtesy of a majority of national team starters, lost their favoured eleven and now are scampering to put out a team for tomorrow's match.

The Tigers are slated to play the T20I opener of the five-match series on May 3 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and have completed a three-day training camp today at the venue.

"It's difficult to play [like this]….because making the team has become a challenge. There aren't even 10 players; Khaled [Ahmed] and Joy [Mahmudul Hasan] are injured. So overall, we won't have 12 players. We have six other players and I've roped in three more. Let's see if I can find one or two more. I am trying to bring in players from wherever I can," Sujon told reporters on Monday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin are the players Sujon has lost to the national team, while injuries have sidelined Khaled Ahmed and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Despite the plight of their depleted lineup, Sujon assured that he will keep on fighting with whatever he has at his disposal.

"When you face teams like Sheikh Jamal DC and Mohammedan, it is difficult for sure. On paper, they are stronger than us now [because of the departure of 10 players]. But I am not worried and will fight," Sujon said.

"I can't bring in players from the first division because you have to take non-registered players. I've brought in two from Rajshahi and am trying to get 12-13 players," he added.

Abahani are in a favourable position to defend their crown as they need just one win from their last three fixtures to guarantee back-to-back titles. The Sky Blues went unbeaten in the first phase of the DPL, amassing 22 points courtesy of 11 wins in as many matches and have won the first two matches of the Super League which took their tally to 26 points. Second-placed Mohammedan have also clinched two wins in the Super League, taking their tally to 20 points but arch-rivals Abahani have a far superior net run-rate after two rounds of the second phase.