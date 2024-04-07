Sujon takes a sly dig at Hathurusingha

Cricket
Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board director Khaled Mahmud Sujon has said he does not want to be associated with the national team anymore in the future.

The former national team captain, who worked as the team director during Bangladesh's shambolic World Cup campaign in India last year, felt he was not able to play his role in the national team, like he used to in previous stints, indirectly pointing finger at head coach Chandika Hathurusingha for restricting his involvement.

Talking to reporters in Mirpur on Sunday, Sujon said: "I don't think I'm the solution to Bangladesh cricket anymore; there are bigger solutions there. I don't have any desire to get involved with the national team anymore."

"What I did in the last World Cup does not go with my cricket career. I may not be a big coach, I may not know a lot about cricket. But I have self respect which I didn't get in the last World Cup. That's why I don't want to work with the team anymore," said Mahmud, who has previously worked with the team in various roles including team manager and team director, said.

Expressing his intention of spending time coaching in club cricket, franchise cricket and cricket academy, the former all-rounder said that he doesn't want to lose respect to cricketers. "Hathurusingha may be the world's best coach, but that doesn't mean anything to me. I have a lot of respect in Bangladesh and cricketers respect me a lot. I don't want to lose that respect."

 

