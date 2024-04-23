Toffee to stream ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

Banglalink is all set to stream six major events of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the next two years including the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup exclusively on its OTT platform Toffee.

The announcement was made today at an official press conference at a city hotel in the presence of Banglalink chief executive officer Erik Aas. The telecom company secured the exclusive digital streaming rights in Bangladesh territory for the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, ICC Men's Champions Trophy, ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, World Test Championship final and the ICC Women's World Cup in 2025.

"Today I am truly privileged and excited to share one of the biggest and exciting news for the sports lovers in the country. Banglalink has secured the exclusive streaming rights from International Cricket Council through Total Sports Management for six prestigious men's and women's ICC events in 2024 and 2025," said Banglalink chief commercial officer in Bangladesh Upanga Dutta at a city hotel in Gulshan.

"It is our commitment to provide digital entertainment and sports entertainment for the sports-frenzy nation Bangladesh and it is a matter of great pride that Toffee has attracted millions of viewers over the last three years as Toffee has been developed and designed by Bangladeshi engineers and promoted by Bangladeshi people," Upanga said.

"It is our commitment to all Bangladeshi people to provide uninterrupted world-class cricket events for the next two years," he added.

Toffee has already established itself as one of the premier destinations for high-quality live streaming of major sporting events in the country.

To date, Toffee has attracted over 50 million viewers across Bangladesh who have enjoyed live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Asia Cup Cricket 2023 and ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, said "We also brought FIFA World Cup for all Bangladeshis, which is something we are very proud of and through that, we rose in popularity. Since then we have continued to provide various sports content on the Toffee platform."

The viewers will have to subscribe to Toffee to enjoy the ICC T20 World Cup and other ICC events while the Banglalink data-subscribers can also watch, said Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, marketing deputy director of Toffee, Banglalink.