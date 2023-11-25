Donald joins DP World Lions coaching staff

Former Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald joined the coaching staff of DP World Lions, a domestic team in South Africa.

DP World Lions announced it on X, formerly known as Twitter, as they wrote: "Proteas legend Allan Donald has joined the DP World Lions Coaching Staff. Welcome to the Pride, Allan!"

Donald left the Bangladesh coaching staff after the Tigers' dismal World Cup campaign ended earlier this month. Donald, who did not extend his contract despite reported interest from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said he would 'always keep in touch with his friends [Bangladesh pacers]'.

DP World Lions next face the Dolphins in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 on December 14.

