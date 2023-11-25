Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:16 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Donald joins DP World Lions coaching staff

Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:13 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:16 PM
Donald to step down as Bangladesh bowling coach after World Cup
Allan Donald. Photo: AFP

Former Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald joined the coaching staff of DP World Lions, a domestic team in South Africa. 

DP World Lions announced it on X, formerly known as Twitter, as they wrote: "Proteas legend Allan Donald has joined the DP World Lions Coaching Staff. Welcome to the Pride, Allan!" 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Donald left the Bangladesh coaching staff after the Tigers' dismal World Cup campaign ended earlier this month. Donald, who did not extend his contract despite reported interest from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said he would 'always keep in touch with his friends [Bangladesh pacers]'.  

DP World Lions next face the Dolphins in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 on December 14.  
 

Related topic:
Allan DonaldBangladesh Cricket Board
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Time of the essence as BCB defers captaincy call

Liton follows protocol replying to captaincy query 

Ebadot's World Cup hopes end as pacer goes under knife in UK

Pacers enjoying conditions, but rain threat looms

Tigers renew focus with white-ball camp today

ডলার
|অর্থনীতি

টাকাকে শক্তিশালী করার চেষ্টা ডলারের দামে প্রভাব ফেলছে না

গত বুধবার বাংলাদেশ ফরেন এক্সচেঞ্জ ডিলার্স অ্যাসোসিয়েশন (বাফেদা) ও অ্যাসোসিয়েশন অব ব্যাংকার্স, বাংলাদেশ (এবিবি) রপ্তানিকারক ও প্রবাসীদের কাছ থেকে প্রতি ডলার ১১০ টাকায় কেনার এবং আমদানিকারকদের কাছে...

৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনে অংশ নেওয়ার ঘোষণা দেওয়া ২৬ দলের অধিকাংশই ক্ষুদ্র

১ ঘণ্টা আগে