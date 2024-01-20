Ambrose ‘might be interested’ to coach Tigers

West Indies legend Sir Curtly Ambrose expressed his interest in playing the role as the Bangladesh national team's fast-bowling coach, a position that continues to remain vacant following the departure of South African legend Allan Donald after ICC World Cup.

Fast-bowling great Ambrose, who is currently in Dhaka working as a commentator in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), gave a positive nod when he was asked whether he would want to work with the Bangladesh team.

"I love coaching and want to help the pace bowlers to develop and share my experience. I know Courtney [Walsh] has worked with Bangladesh cricket in the past and you never know if things work out, I might be interested to work with the Tigers. It's about sharing your knowledge and help the pacers to know the right things," said the tall man from Antigua.

Ambrose's long-time bowling partner Courtney Walsh, who joined as the Bangladesh bowling coach in August 2016, had previously worked with the Tigers for four years.

A lot of expectations were placed on Walsh ever since he signed a deal with the BCB to replace Heath Streak with hopes of taking Bangladesh's fast bowling department to new heights.

However, there did not seem to be any significant improvements during Walsh's tenure and it should also be noted that it was the Tigers' fast bowling which was one of the weakest departments of the game for Bangladesh in their 2019 World Cup campaign.

It thus came as no surprise when Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chose to not renew Walsh's contract in July 2019.

**Read full conversation with the legendary bowler in Sunday's (January 21) print version of the newspaper.

