Former national captain Lipu named chief selector 

Former Bangladesh captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu was named chief selector by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon following a board meeting at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur today.

Outgoing chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu, who had been part of the selection panel since 2011, was appointed chief selector in 2016 and had held the post since then.

Former players Hannan Sarker and Abdur Razzaq will fill the other two spots in the national selection panel, with the latter retaining his spot from the previous panel, while Habibul Bashar was excluded from the lineup.

Bangladesh's first ODI captain, Lipu, is a former BCB director and also served as the team manager during Bangladesh's first World Cup appearance in 1999.