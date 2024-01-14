Djokovic reveals special connection with Kohli

Novak Djokovic has opened up about his special connection with Virat Kohli and said that he has been in constant touch with the Indian cricket star through text messages.

Djokovic, who starts his quest for an 11th Australian Open title against Dino Prizmic, revealed in an exclusive with Sony Sports that he has been in touch with Kohli over the years despite not meeting him in person.

The Serbian star said it was a privilege to hear Kohli speak about him kindly and revealed that he admires the career and achievements of the Indian star batter.

"I've felt that for many years. I visited India only once around 10 or 11 years ago for a two-day exhibition event in New Delhi. It was a brief stay, and I hope to return soon to explore the country's rich history, culture, and spirituality. I've great relationships with eminent personalities like Sachin, Virat and many others. I've been in touch with Virat Kohli over texts for a few years, but we have never met in person. It was a privilege to hear him speak kindly about me. I admire his career and achievements," said Djokovic.

During the interaction, Djokovic also said that he was feeling blessed to be in his current position and living his dream. The Serbian star said that he had always dreamed about reaching great heights in the sport.

"I feel blessed to be in this position, living my dream. I have been working all my life to be in this position and to be in this kind of circumstances I find myself right now. As a 4-5-year-old boy in Serbia, I've always dreamt of reaching the greatest heights of Tennis, Winning Grand Slams and making history in this beautiful sport that has given me and my family so much," said Djokovic.