Flashback 2023 in pictures
From Asian champions Bangladesh Under-19’s homecoming following their Under-19 Asia Cup triumph in Dubai, forward Sheikh Morsalin’s strike in a friendly against Afghanistan, Chandika Hathurusingha’s return for his second stint as the Tigers’ coach, Shakib Al Hasan’s takeover as the skipper of Bangladesh in all format, the retirement saga of country’s best opener Tamim Iqbal to the Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangladesh women’s cricket teams handful of achievements -- including wins over India and Pakistan -- The Daily Star Sports look back at the defining moments in sports that unfolded at home through the lens of our photojournalist, Firoz Ahmed.
Star Sports Report
Sun Dec 31, 2023 06:30 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 06:30 PM
