Flashback 2023 in pictures

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi and the sixth cricketer to lose his wicket for obstructing the field in Test cricket in the post-lunch session of Day One of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka on December 6. The incident occurred in the 41st over of the innings. Mushfiqur, batting on 35, defended a delivery from pacer Kyle Jamieson and then as the ball was going wide of the wickets he swatted it with his right hand even though it was not heading towards the wickets.