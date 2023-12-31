Most Viewed

Flashback 2023 in pictures

From Asian champions Bangladesh Under-19’s homecoming following their Under-19 Asia Cup triumph in Dubai, forward Sheikh Morsalin’s strike in a friendly against Afghanistan, Chandika Hathurusingha’s return for his second stint as the Tigers’ coach, Shakib Al Hasan’s takeover as the skipper of Bangladesh in all format, the retirement saga of country’s best opener Tamim Iqbal to the Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangladesh women’s cricket teams handful of achievements -- including wins over India and Pakistan -- The Daily Star Sports look back at the defining moments in sports that unfolded at home through the lens of our photojournalist, Firoz Ahmed.
Bangladesh forward Sheikh Morsalin nets his side’s first goal that helped the men in red and green draw the second of the two-match FIFA friendly against Afghanistan 1-1 at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on September 7, 2023.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty celebrates after hitting the winnings runs in her side’s thrilling Super Over win in the second of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan which levelled the series 1-1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on November 7, 2023.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha visits the home of cricket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on February 21, 2023, upon his return to the helm on a second stint in charge of the Tigers.

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam poses after leading Bangladesh to a 150-run win over New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium with his second 10-wicket haul on December 2, 2023.

Pitch curator of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Tony Hemming, poses on the wicket he helped prepare for the first of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand on December 2, 2023. The wicket which saw considerable turn drew in appreciation for holding up and accommodating five days of competitive cricket.

Bangladesh players celebrate after winning the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship title with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nepal at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on February 9.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty celebrates after the third and final ODI of the three-match series against India at the Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium ended in a thrilling tie that made sure the Tigresses did not lose the series as it ended 1-1.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty waves her team to walk off midway through the post-match photo session with the trophy and the Indian players after the series ended 1-1 following a tie in the third and final ODI on July 22. Joty left the field without shaking hands with the Indian team upon hearing an unpleasant comment from India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Bangladesh batter Fargana Hoque celebrates after scoring her maiden ODI ton in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on July 22. Fargana's 107 off 160 deliveries was the first century by a woman cricketer of the country in the format. The match ended in a draw which helped the Tigresses to level the series 1-1.

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud embraces Ish Sodhi moments after mankadding him in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on September 23. Sodhi scored a 38-ball 35, his best ODI score after he was subject to a mankad by Mahmud. But skipper Liton Das decided to call back the right-handed batter, choosing not to claim the wicket in that manner.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha meets newly appointed ODI skipper of the Tigers, Shakib Al Hasan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on August 27, ahead of their flight to Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup. Shakib was named captain of the ODI side on August 11, a week after Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the role.

On its Bangladesh leg, the ICC World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 saw the prized trophy being displayed at the Padma Bridge on August 7. On its first day of the tour, the official photoshoot of the ICC World Cup Trophy took place at service area 1, of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Mawa End.

Bangladesh forward Sheikh Morsalin celebrates after drilling home a right-footed long-ranger to level the score at 1-1 against Lebanon in a World Cup Qualifiers fixture at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on November 21. The 18-year-old forward, who was starting for the first time since serving his suspension over disciplinary issues, took the ball in the middle of the opposition's half in the 72nd minute and unleashed a powerful right-footed diagonal attempt which the Lebanese keeper could only watch sail into the net. This helped 183-ranked Bangladesh rescue a draw against a much stronger Lebanon who sit at 104 on the world rankings.

Captain Souleymane Diabate engineered an extraordinary fightback as Mohammedan beat archrivals Abahani 4-2 on penalties following a 4-4 draw in regular and extra time during a topsy-turvy Federation Cup final in Cumilla on May 30 to clinch their first title in nine years. The Malian forward scored an unprecedented four goals in the final and then calmly converted the first spot-kick to set the Black and Whites on a path to glory as the Motijheel-based outfit raised their first Federation Cup trophy since 2009.

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi and the sixth cricketer to lose his wicket for obstructing the field in Test cricket in the post-lunch session of Day One of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka on December 6. The incident occurred in the 41st over of the innings. Mushfiqur, batting on 35, defended a delivery from pacer Kyle Jamieson and then as the ball was going wide of the wickets he swatted it with his right hand even though it was not heading towards the wickets.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal looks on after stepping down as captain of the ODI side on August 3 at Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan Papon’s residence following a meeting with the BCB boss and chairman of Cricket Operations Jalal Yunus. Tamim stated that he intended to play on after returning from a one-and-a-half-month sabbatical but missed out on the Asia Cup and withdrew himself from the 2023 World Cup.

Bangladesh players congratulate ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for becoming the first player from the country to take 300 ODI wickets during the third ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on March 6, 2023.

The last time Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan played together was in the third and final ODI between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 6. Bangladesh won the contest by 50 runs.

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto and pacer Taskin Ahmed celebrate after taking their side to victory in the second of the three-match T20I series against England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 12, 2023. They sealed a historic series win for the Tigers and came into the contest having won the first match. The hosts also took the third match and boasted a 3-0 clean sweep of the England.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal breaks down in tears after announcing his retirement from international cricket on July 6 at a city hotel in Chattogram. The decision came after the southpaw played the first of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram on July 5. The 34-year-old, however, came out of retirement just a day after announcing his decision following a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tamim Iqbal made his first commentary appearance in an international match during the first day of Bangladesh second Test against New Zealand on December 6.

