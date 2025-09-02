Bulbul breaks silence over contesting in BCB polls

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul has finally broken his silence regarding his participation in the upcoming BCB elections. On Tuesday, during a visit to the Sylhet District Stadium alongside two other directors -- Nazmul Abedeen Fahim and Swapon Chowdhury -- Bulbul confirmed his desire to run in the elections.

"In the first week of October, InshaAllah, we will hold the election. We will conduct a fair election. Here, it is not the president who gets elected directly; rather, the directors are elected," Bulbul told reporters.

"That is the first goal, and I will try to be there. Later on, if I get the opportunity, I will try, in whatever way possible, to serve the country," he added.

Since assuming the BCB presidency, Bulbul has repeatedly stated in the media that he views his role as a 'T20 innings,' implying that he has no intention of remaining in the position for an extended period.

However, in recent weeks, discussions have emerged regarding his continued association with the National Sports Council (NSC) directorship -- the same route through which he was brought into the BCB, replacing Faruque Ahmed. Bulbul was later elected as BCB president on May 30, following the NSC's withdrawal of Faruque's directorship.

Following his latest announcement, it now appears evident that Bulbul may not continue as an NSC-nominated director. Instead, he is likely to directly contest in the upcoming BCB elections, scheduled for the first week of October. If successful, this could secure him a four-year term as a BCB director and potentially another term as president -- provided he chooses to contest for the top post after being elected to the board.

The Daily Star has learned that Bulbul is planning to run in the election under the Regional and District Cricket Association councillorship category. He is expected to secure councillorship from either the Dhaka Division or the Dhaka District Sports Association.

Within the 25-member BCB board of directors, 10 directors are to be elected from the Regional and District Cricket Association councillorship category. Additionally, 12 directors are to be elected as Dhaka Metropolis Club representatives. One director will be elected from the 'Others' category, while the NSC retains the authority to nominate two directors to the cricket board.

Earlier, former national skipper Tamim Iqbal also expressed his interest in contesting the BCB elections in an interview with a national daily.

The BCB is expected to soon announce a three-member election commission, which will be tasked with preparing the election roadmap in the coming days.