Barrier breached but will history repeat?

Bangladesh may have lost the just-concluded three-match ODI series, but winning their maiden encounter in the format against New Zealand in New Zealand on their 19th attempt provides the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side with the necessary confidence boost for the upcoming three T20Is.

The visitors turned up with a undampened spirit despite having conceded the series before the third and final ODI in Napier yesterday. And before they cruised to a nine-wicket victory, the home side were all out for their lowest-ever total, 98, against the Tigers in the format.

Shanto's leadership qualities on the pitch had garnered the attention of many, and the 25-year-old exhibited tremendous maturity off it. The Bangladesh captain, however, was reluctant to bask in the success and appeared fixated on further accomplishments.

"If you consider the history then obviously, we have done something to be proud of since we were able to win a game here. But if you ask me personally, I came here to win the series and I meant it," Shanto told the media yesterday.

"I think we were a bit unlucky in the first game as we ran out of bowling options due to the rain break. So yes, obviously happy, but I would have been happier if we were able to win the series."

Much like the historic Mount Maunganui Test win in 2022, in which the pacers led the way, the Bangladeshi seamers once again demonstrated their ability to exploit the bowling friendly surfaces, with player of the match Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, and Soumya Sarkar tormenting the hosts' batters to pick three wickets apiece.

Shanto, however, did not want to single out a particular bowler behind the success.

"I think the entire bowling unit bowled well today (yesterday). But I expect more from them and I personally believe they can bowl a lot better in such conditions. I think the bowlers are also thinking about how they can improve, and they were able to execute that today [yesterday].

"But we've to think about how we can do even better since we have the T20I series coming up. So, if we want to become a good team and play well in the coming days we have to do these things consistently," he said.

While Shanto's philosophy revolves heavily around preparation and process, it will be critical for Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to follow suit, which has not been the case in the past.

In a similar outcome to the present, the Mount Maunganui Test win was Bangladesh's first triumph in the red-ball format against New Zealand. However, having lacked a long-term plan and belief in the existing core group of players in the winning team, BCB was unable to capitalise on a much-awaited success.

"I personally feel that how well we prepare before the game and are honest about our work is important. It is also crucial whether we have the belief [in ourselves] or not. I always believed that this group has the ability and hunger of winning a game or a series here [in New Zealand]," reiterated Shanto, who is making a strong case for him to be given more captaincy opportunities, having demonstrated great promise as a young leader.

It's imperative that BCB grooms him as the next captain for bigger events, such as the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. However, given the board's track record, it remains likely that Shanto will be demoted once regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, approaching his career's twilight, returns to team following injury recovery.